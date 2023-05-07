WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

