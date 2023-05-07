Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LOGI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.