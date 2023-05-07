Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

