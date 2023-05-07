Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

WPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

