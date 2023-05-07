Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $196.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

