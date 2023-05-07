William Blair Comments on J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

