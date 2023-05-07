William Blair Weighs in on Appian Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Appian in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Appian’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million.

Appian Stock Up 0.7 %

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

APPN stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 206,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,781. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

