Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,280 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.8 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

