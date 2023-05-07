Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

