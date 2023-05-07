XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in XPEL by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,046,600. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

