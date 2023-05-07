Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

