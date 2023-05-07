YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

YETI stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of YETI by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $321,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

