Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director Sells $70,785,156.96 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yum China Trading Up 1.3 %

Yum China stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Company Profile



Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

