ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) vs. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Head to Head Review

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZeroFox and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.77 -$742.05 million N/A N/A Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.71 $359.29 million ($2.24) -1.85

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -71.15% -38.58% Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ZeroFox and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZeroFox and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Farfetch 1 5 10 0 2.56

ZeroFox presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 425.69%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $11.77, suggesting a potential upside of 184.22%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Farfetch.

Volatility and Risk

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Farfetch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farfetch beats ZeroFox on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

