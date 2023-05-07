Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $23.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 2,610,064 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 19.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.