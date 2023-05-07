Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on May 25th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.