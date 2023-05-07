Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.