1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Maintains Rating for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.97 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

