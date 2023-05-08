11,174 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $4,454,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.