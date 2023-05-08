11,260 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 312,872 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $4.63 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

