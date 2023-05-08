11,387 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

