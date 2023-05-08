12,030 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 304,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

