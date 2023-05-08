12,782 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $1,764,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Adient by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adient by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of ADNT opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

