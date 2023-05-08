13,571 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,965,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.38 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,348,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

