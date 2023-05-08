13,774 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.40 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.