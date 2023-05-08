1,808 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $233.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

