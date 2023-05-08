4,614 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

