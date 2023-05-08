4,923 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.
Lennar Price Performance
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
