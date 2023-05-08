500.com Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

500.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Further Reading

