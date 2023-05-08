6,357 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

