70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$509.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.05 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
