709 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 140.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $450.27 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $617.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.04 and its 200 day moving average is $452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

