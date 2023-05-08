7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.55 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $6,103.54 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00007652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13570349 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,521.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

