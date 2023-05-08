9,272 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MISL opened at $21.81 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

