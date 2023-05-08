Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 113,394 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

