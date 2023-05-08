Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.57.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

