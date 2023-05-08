ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -176.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $456,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 629,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 616,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 90,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 164.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.