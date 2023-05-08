AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.