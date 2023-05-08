Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHV opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

