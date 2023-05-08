ACV Auctions (ACVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. ACV Auctions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.