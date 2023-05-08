Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $104.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Danske lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

