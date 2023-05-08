AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

