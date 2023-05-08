AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AerSale Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.