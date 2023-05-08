ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGESY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

