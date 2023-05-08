Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after acquiring an additional 980,639 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

