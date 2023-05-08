Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.