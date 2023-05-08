Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Air Canada Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

