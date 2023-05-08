Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $123.64 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

