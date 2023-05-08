Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) vs. Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) Head-To-Head Review

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -13.63% -66.92% -10.41% Align Technology 8.51% 11.18% 6.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million ($2.18) -0.01 Align Technology $3.73 billion 6.44 $361.57 million $4.05 77.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invacare and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $347.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Align Technology beats Invacare on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

