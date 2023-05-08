Allbirds (BIRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.31 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $196.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Several research analysts have commented on BIRD shares. William Blair cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,653 shares of company stock valued at $182,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 765,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.