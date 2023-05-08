ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

